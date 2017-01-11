Body in Charles Town identified

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Jefferson County authorities have released the identity of the deceased woman found Thursday near Wal-Mart on Patrick Henry Way. The 49-year-old woman's name is identified as Angela Cantrall.

Charles Town, WV

