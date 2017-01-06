Authorities ID body found in Jefferso...

Authorities ID body found in Jefferson County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The woman whose body was found near the Walmart Super-center in Charles Town has been identified as Angela Cantrell, 49. Dougherty said Abby Gue, 34, has been taken into custody and charged with third degree arson in relation to the case. "We conducted a couple of interviews last night [Thursday]," Dougherty told MetroNews affiliate WEPM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 23 hr Larry Robinson 3,957
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
united mine workers local 717 supports clinton Aug '16 say no to clinton 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC