Arrival of 'self-help' addiction recovery house intrigues and concerns Clarksburg mayor
Harrison County's largest city and county seat is engulfed over a debate about the placement of sober living homes for recovering drug addicts and alcoholics. That's not to say that members of the community don't support the idea, but Clarksburg Mayor Cathy Goings said a number of city residents have expressed concern over the placement of sober living facilities by two different organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|winterskyzz
|23
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Smitty312
|131
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Jefferson High School football
|Oct '16
|Gay to Play
|1
|What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|PrincessChrystalz
|3
|united mine workers local 717 supports clinton
|Aug '16
|say no to clinton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC