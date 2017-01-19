Arrival of 'self-help' addiction reco...

Arrival of 'self-help' addiction recovery house intrigues and concerns Clarksburg mayor

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Harrison County's largest city and county seat is engulfed over a debate about the placement of sober living homes for recovering drug addicts and alcoholics. That's not to say that members of the community don't support the idea, but Clarksburg Mayor Cathy Goings said a number of city residents have expressed concern over the placement of sober living facilities by two different organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 11 R Scott Mick 3,983
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
united mine workers local 717 supports clinton Aug '16 say no to clinton 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,739 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC