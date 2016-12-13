Washington, D.C.-area casino provides more competition for Charles Town

There's more competition for West Virginia's best performing casino with the recent opening of the MGM National Harbor Casino and Resort near Washington, D.C. The casino, located in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, is not far from the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle. The $1.4 billion facility boasts 3,300 slot machines and 126 table games, and is expected to generate between $40 million and $45 million a year in tax revenue for Prince George's County and even more for the state of Maryland.

