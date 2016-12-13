Washington, D.C.-area casino provides...

Washington, D.C.-area casino provides more competition for Charles Town

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: West Virginia Metro

There's more competition for West Virginia's best performing casino with the recent opening of the MGM National Harbor Casino and Resort near Washington, D.C. The casino, located in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, is not far from the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle. The $1.4 billion facility boasts 3,300 slot machines and 126 table games, and is expected to generate between $40 million and $45 million a year in tax revenue for Prince George's County and even more for the state of Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr Well 3,925
Trouble at the Harpers Ferry Job Corps (Apr '09) Nov '16 winterskyzz 23
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) Oct '16 Smitty312 131
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Oct '16 Musikologist 11
Jefferson High School football Oct '16 Gay to Play 1
News What could cause an entire town to be haunted? ... Oct '16 PrincessChrystalz 3
united mine workers local 717 supports clinton Aug '16 say no to clinton 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC