Police and Court Report for December 7

Jamie Winfield Coe, 37, and Brandon Charles Coe, 35, both of East 2nd Street in Ranson, are facing felony charges after they were allegedly connected to a Nov. 21 burglary on Eldon Street. Brandon is alleged to have drove the trio to the Eldon Street home where they all forced entry into a residence and left with several televisions and other valuables.

