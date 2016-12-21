Berkeley County signs off on overdose app agreement
Berkeley County Council members unanimously approved Thursday to sign off to participate in an app developed by the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. The program will be used to provide real-time tracking of fatal and non-fatal overdose incidents in the area.
