Asbury church hosts annual community Christmas dinner
Paul Donaven and his friend Charles McDonald have been going to the free community Christmas dinner at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town for two years now. Bill Ball, associate pastor at Asbury UMC, said the annual dinner will continue to go on indefinitely.
