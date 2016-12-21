OCP Thanksgiving
Our Community Place volunteers Dana Harshbarger, Brandon Smith, and kitchen staffer Bill Brumfield work together to mash over 50 pounds of potatoes in preparation for the organization's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Robert Rutherford, of Charles Town, W. Va., helps himself to a serving a turkey during Our Community Place's annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
