Yuricek attends North Carolina basketball camp
Abel Yuricek, a rising eighth-grader at Shallotte Middle School, attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball camp in June. During the camp, Abel played pickup games with his fellow campers and learned some of basketball's basic skills from national champions Joel Berry, Luke Maye and Theo Pinson.
