VGCC radiography students attend conference; instructor honored
Second-year students in the radiography program at Vance-Granville Community College attended the recent annual conference of the North Carolina Society for Radiologic Technologists , Inc., at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord. While at the conference, VGCC radiography instructor Lewis Daughtry, Jr., was awarded the NCSRT Imaging Professionals for Excellence Award.
