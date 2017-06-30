VGCC radiography students attend conf...

VGCC radiography students attend conference; instructor honored

Second-year students in the radiography program at Vance-Granville Community College attended the recent annual conference of the North Carolina Society for Radiologic Technologists , Inc., at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord. While at the conference, VGCC radiography instructor Lewis Daughtry, Jr., was awarded the NCSRT Imaging Professionals for Excellence Award.

