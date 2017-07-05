the American Dance Festival Continues its 84th Season and 40th Year in North Carolina
This week, the American Dance Festival presents the debuts of Roy Assaf and Ate9 Dance Company on Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00pm and Jennifer Nugent and Paul Matteson and Kimberly Bartosik/daela on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm. Mark Morris Dance Group performs with live music by the Durham Symphony, North Carolina Master Chorale, and members of the Mark Morris Dance Group Music Ensemble on Friday, July 21 at 8:00pm and Saturday, July 22 at 7:00pm.
