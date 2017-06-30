Stunners in Galilee: Archaeologists shed new light on daily life in 5th century

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness has uncovered additional mosaic scenes in the Late Roman synagogue at Huqoq , an ancient Jewish village in Israel's Lower Galilee. The new finds provide insight about daily life in the fifth century C.E. and expand the rich repertoire of mosaics already discovered decorating the floors of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.