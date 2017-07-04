New city manager sworn into office
Rochelle Small-Toney was sworn into office as Rocky Mount's new city manager Monday by Mayor Pro Tem W.B. Bullock. The private ceremony was held so that Small-Toney can begin her duties as city manager as the fiscal year begins, said Tameka Kenan-Norman, public affairs manager for the city.
