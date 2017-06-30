Four books to entertain, disturb

Four books to entertain, disturb

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bladen Journal

If you are willing to be both entertained and disturbed by your summer vacation books, I have four new volumes for your consideration: two books by important photographers and two literary mysteries that raise important public policy issues. If you grew up in the rural South of yesteryear and remember the landscapes, the crops, the tractors, the people, the country stores and churches, you will identify with UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Ferris's book, "The South in Color: A Visual Journal."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title 4 hr Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Sun Macmcf 1
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 30 Guilty Guilty Guilty 75
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 27 True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC