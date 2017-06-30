Former University of North Carolina chancellor Hardin dies

In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1993 file photo, University of North Carolina Chancellor Paul Hardin III, right, stands with President Bill Clinton as he goes over a book of essays at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., before taking part in the opening ceremonies of the school's bicentennial observance. Hardin, who led the school into its third century while increasing faculty diversity, died on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.