Crime log, July 5

She was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing July 31. a Shannon T. Hargrove, 23, of 596 William Jefferson Road, Henderson, was charged via warrant June 30 with felony possession of marijuana, possession/concealment of drug paraphernalia/equipment and two counts of unspecified traffic violations. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing July 18. a Geoffrey L. Joyner, 23, of 241 W. Young St., Henderson, was charged via warrant July 1 with drug violations.

