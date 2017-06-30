Crime log, July 5
She was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing July 31. a Shannon T. Hargrove, 23, of 596 William Jefferson Road, Henderson, was charged via warrant June 30 with felony possession of marijuana, possession/concealment of drug paraphernalia/equipment and two counts of unspecified traffic violations. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing July 18. a Geoffrey L. Joyner, 23, of 241 W. Young St., Henderson, was charged via warrant July 1 with drug violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Jul 3
|Roy
|10
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Jul 2
|Macmcf
|1
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC