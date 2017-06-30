Beatty earns her medical degree

Latoya Nicole Beatty of Bolton graduated with her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine on May 12 in Washington, D.C. Latoya , who is the daughter of Nathan Beatty and Beverly McDowell, attended East Columbus High School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , Mercer University , and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro . "My path to medicine is quite unique," Beatty said.

