Anhydrous Depigmenting Composition wi...

Anhydrous Depigmenting Composition with Phenolic Compounds

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

US Patent No. 9,687,433 B2; Ecstasy LLC, Chapel Hill, NC, has patented an anhydrous cosmetic or pharmaceutical dermatological formulation for use in depigmenting skin or otherwise lightening the tone of skin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title Jul 3 Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Jul 2 Macmcf 1
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 30 Guilty Guilty Guilty 75
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 27 True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,037 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC