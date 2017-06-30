A North Carolina Barbecue Camp Misses the Point About America's Most Politicized Food
"You know what's great about this? It's pretty much the most diverse group you could possibly imagine - different ages, different industries, different walks of life." A middle-aged white man leans in to tell me this as I'm standing in a chilled meat-processing lab at N.C. State, surrounded by more middle-aged white men.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|Jul 3
|Roy
|10
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Jul 2
|Macmcf
|1
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
