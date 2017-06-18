Woman uses her experiences to help others
Spring Hope native Jesse Sykes, 26, graduated last month from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a master's degree in clinical rehabilitation and mental health. Her master's thesis dealt with the impact of cerebral-palsy on care-givers during the transition from adolescent to adulthood.
