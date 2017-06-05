UNC Won A $900,000 Grant, But The Trump Administration Won't Send The Money
Chapel Hill professors Mark Robinson and Cori Dauber stand in an empty studio in Swain Hall. They had hoped to use a federal grant to fill the space with students developing multimedia to fight extremist groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUNC-FM Chapel Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|21 min
|Kelly
|10
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|10
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May '17
|Roy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC