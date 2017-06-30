UNC scholar, Chapel Hill board member...

UNC scholar, Chapel Hill board member seeking Town Council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Filmmaker and UNC postdoctoral fellow Rachel Schaevitz has announced that she will be the second challenger seeking a Chapel Hill Town Council seat this fall. Schaevitz, outside of her scholarly work with UNC's Carolina Public Humanities, is chairwoman of the town's American Legion Task Force and was appointed recently to the town's Cultural Arts Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Fri Guilty Guilty Guilty 75
Unc title Jun 28 Really 9
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 27 True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,686 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC