UNC scholar, Chapel Hill board member seeking Town Council seat
Filmmaker and UNC postdoctoral fellow Rachel Schaevitz has announced that she will be the second challenger seeking a Chapel Hill Town Council seat this fall. Schaevitz, outside of her scholarly work with UNC's Carolina Public Humanities, is chairwoman of the town's American Legion Task Force and was appointed recently to the town's Cultural Arts Commission.
