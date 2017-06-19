UNC/N.C. State spinout company raises $5.8M for 'smart' insulin devices
A Research Triangle Park startup founded by a biomedical engineer with joint faculty appointments at UNC and N.C. State University recently received a $5.8 million cash infusion to continue translation efforts of 'smart' insulin devices CHAPEL HILL, NC - Technology invented in a laboratory in the UNC-NC State Joint Biomedical Engineering Program could soon mean painless diabetes testing and insulin injections for the nearly 400 million people with diabetes worldwide. Zenomics, Inc., a Research Triangle Park startup co-founded by Zhen Gu, PhD, a scientist in the UNC-NC State Joint Biomedical Engineering Program, recently raised $5.8 million in investment fundraising.
