Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federal Grant that Would Get Electric Buses on the Road

Seven electric buses could be quietly and efficiently tooling around the Triangle by early 2019 if the federal government approves a grant application that GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary and Chapel Hill Transit jointly submitted this week. The grant, combined with local transit money, would allow GoRaleigh, GoTriangle and Chapel Hill Transit to buy two buses each and GoCary one bus so that transit planners can begin the move to lower-emission and more efficient transit vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.