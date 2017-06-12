The Orange County School Board votes to change its dress code to...
Latarndra Strong, founder of the Hate-Free Schools Coalition, celebrates with her daughter Marilyn Allen as the Orange County school board votes to approve an amendment to the dress code addressing 'racially intimidating' articles of clothing on Monday, July 12, 2017, in Chapel Hill, NC. The Orange County School Board votes to change its dress code to address public concern over the Confederate flag on school campuses The Orange County Schools Board of Education, after months of controversy over displaying the Confederate flag on school campuses, Monday night banned "racially intimidating" clothing and accessories.
