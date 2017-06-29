Standout Firebird back commits to VT Hokies

By MARK CONE Football standout and rising senior at Southern Nash High School Nadir Thompson has committed to play his college career for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Thompson, an all-purpose back for The Firebirds announced his decision last week after uncommitting from N.C. State in May. In May Thompson also released his top five list of schools he had received offers from as being: Virginia Tech, Virginia, UNC Chapel Hill, East Carolina, and Duke.

