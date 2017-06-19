Solitude on the Coharie

Sampson County native Philip Bell has spent countless hours on the Great Coharie River - during both his childhood and adult life. Bell is now a part of the Great Coharie River Initiative, a restoration effort that has the hopes of creating a navigable pathway through the upper Great Coharie, a part of the river just off U.S. 421 that runs through the heart of Coharie land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.