Salt names new senior editor
Salt magazine, the arts-and-lifestyle monthly that bills itself as "the art and soul of Wilmington," has named a new senior editor. A native of Philadelphia, Irvine is a former copy editor for The New York Times and was an editor at House Beautiful for 21 years.
