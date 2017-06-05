Riverside High senior already has ass...

Riverside High senior already has associatea s degree

When Riverside High School senior Jordan Lovell walks across the graduation stage next week, she'll receive her second diploma in as many months. And she'll get her high school diploma Tuesday, June 13, when she joins more than 400 classmates from Riverside for graduation at Duke University's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

