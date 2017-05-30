Rho to support NDA for Evoke Pharma's...

Rho to support NDA for Evoke Pharma's patented nasal spray

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

Rho has been contracted to support Evoke Pharma's planned NDA submission for its nasal delivery formulation of metoclopramide, Gimoti. The regulatory consulting and contract research organization will prepare and submit a 505 New Drug Application for Gimoti, a patented nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) Wed sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC