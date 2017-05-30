Rho to support NDA for Evoke Pharma's patented nasal spray
Rho has been contracted to support Evoke Pharma's planned NDA submission for its nasal delivery formulation of metoclopramide, Gimoti. The regulatory consulting and contract research organization will prepare and submit a 505 New Drug Application for Gimoti, a patented nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
