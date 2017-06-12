Researchers Show How a Cancer Gene Protects Genome Organization
CHAPEL HILL, NC UNC School of Medicine researchers have cracked a long-standing mystery about an important enzyme found in virtually all organisms other than bacteria. The basic science finding may have implications for understanding cancer development and how to halt it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|11 hr
|Victor Hugo
|131
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC