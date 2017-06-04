Public votes not taken on city hires

Public votes not taken on city hires

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Rocky Mount City Council may have violated open meetings laws recently when hiring an interim manager, a consultant for the Downtown Event Center and a new city manager, according to a public records law professor. "If the council didn't vote in open session, then there was a clear violation," said Frayda Bluestein, a teaching dean for the School of Government at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,565 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC