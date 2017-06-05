Predicting autism: Study links infant...

Predicting autism: Study links infant brain connections to diagnoses at age 2

In two previous studies, University of North Carolina researchers and colleagues linked infant brain anatomy differences to autism diagnoses at age two. Now they show differences in functional connections between brain regions at 6 months to predict autis IMAGE: Researchers use MRIs to make connections between brain regions to predict which high-risk infants will develop autism.

