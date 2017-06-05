Pleas to end violence made at vigil for young victim
Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|5 hr
|Dell Gamble
|80
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|22 hr
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Thu
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May '17
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC