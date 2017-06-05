Perry Building in downtown Durham sel...

Perry Building in downtown Durham sells for $1.78M

The historic Perry Building in downtown Durham has been sold to a Durham-based real estate investment group for $1.78 million, county records show. The Perry Building, located at 321 E. Chapel Hill St., sits adjacent to the Durham Hotel and the downtown post office building.

