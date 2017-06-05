Panel debates Confederate flag as Orange County school board nears possible dress-code vote
"Historical context and use of the symbol as harbinger of violence and murder is at issue here," Hillsborough resident Katherine Walker tells the Orange County Schools Board of Education Monday, April 24, 2017, at Stanback Middle School in Hillsborough, NC. The best solution to the controversy surrounding the Confederate flag in the Orange County Schools might come from within the classroom, speakers said at a forum this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|47 min
|Kelly
|111
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Fri
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May '17
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC