Oxford Prep holds inaugural commencem...

Oxford Prep holds inaugural commencement ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

On a very hot day in Aug. 2013 parents and students spent the morning opening crates, putting together desks and chairs, cleaning floors and moving white boards. Later that same afternoon, Oxford Preparatory School opened its doors for the first time to welcome students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 19 hr Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Tue True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC