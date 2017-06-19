Owner of Chapel Hill Pilates is Raisi...

Owner of Chapel Hill Pilates is Raising Money for a New Interactive App

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCHL-AM Chapel Hill

Local Pilates instructor and owner of Chapel Hill Pilates, Lauren McClerkin has developed a new app to take charge of your health and body. 100s to Happinessa gives you the mind-body connection you've been searching for in the palm of your hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Sun Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC