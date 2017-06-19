Orange County weighs its options after losing schools impact fee
State lawmakers voted this week to repeal Orange County's authority to charge impact fees on new residential construction and use the money to pay for local schools construction needs. County officials spent Tuesday looking at their options for filling the nearly $3 million hole.
