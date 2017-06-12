Orange County commissioners support budget with a tax cut for some
Some Chapel Hill and Carrboro property owners could get a nominal tax break this year, but don't get comfortable - a tax increase of up to 5 cents is expected next year. The Orange County Board of Commissioners will cast its final budget vote Tuesday, June 20, in the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough.
