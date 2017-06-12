Orange County commissioners support b...

Orange County commissioners support budget with a tax cut for some

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Some Chapel Hill and Carrboro property owners could get a nominal tax break this year, but don't get comfortable - a tax increase of up to 5 cents is expected next year. The Orange County Board of Commissioners will cast its final budget vote Tuesday, June 20, in the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Fri sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 13 Victor Hugo 131
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC