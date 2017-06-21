Op-Ed Contributors: What About the Te...

Op-Ed Contributors: What About the Terrorism of the Far Right?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Times

Last Friday was the first anniversary of the assassination of Jo Cox, the British member of Parliament who was killed by Thomas Mair, now serving life in prison for her murder. "This is for Britain ," he shouted as he stabbed and shot to death Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC