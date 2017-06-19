NC Court of Appeals celebrates 50 years, chief judge has roots in Boone
Having formed in 1967, the North Carolina Court of Appeals is celebrating 50 years of upholding law in the state, currently under the leadership of Chief Judge Linda McGee, a former resident and legal practitioner of Boone. According to information from the North Carolina Court System, McGee is a native of Marion and a graduate of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC School of Law.
