Judge OKs defense request in sexual assault case involving suspended UNC football player Allen Artis

Over what he said were the prosecutors' objections, a judge on Friday ruled that lawyers defending suspended UNC-Chapel Hill football player Allen Artis should receive "certain documents" that might bear on his guilt or innocence on charges of sexual battery and assault. Subpoenas are necessary because the materials in question "are not in the immediate possession of the state," District Judge Charles Anderson said after a lengthy conference with Artis' lawyers, Kerry Sutton and Stephen Lindsay , and the two prosecutors, Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall and Assistant District Attorney Kayley Taber.

