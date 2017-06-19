Judge OKs defense request in sexual assault case involving suspended UNC football player Allen Artis
Over what he said were the prosecutors' objections, a judge on Friday ruled that lawyers defending suspended UNC-Chapel Hill football player Allen Artis should receive "certain documents" that might bear on his guilt or innocence on charges of sexual battery and assault. Subpoenas are necessary because the materials in question "are not in the immediate possession of the state," District Judge Charles Anderson said after a lengthy conference with Artis' lawyers, Kerry Sutton and Stephen Lindsay , and the two prosecutors, Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall and Assistant District Attorney Kayley Taber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC