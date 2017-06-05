Is the finger-stick blood test necessary for type 2 diabetes treatment?
In the first large pragmatic trial of its kind in the United States, results from a UNC School of Medicine study show that checking finger-stick blood sugars may not help diabetes patients who do not use insulin. Chapel Hill, NC - In a landmark study, UNC School of Medicine researchers have shown that blood glucose testing does not offer a significant advantage in blood sugar control or quality of life for type 2 diabetes patients who are not treated with insulin.
