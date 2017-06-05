Is the Finger-Stick Blood Test Necess...

Is the Finger-Stick Blood Test Necessary for Type 2 Diabetes Treatment?

Chapel Hill, NC - In a landmark study, UNC School of Medicine researchers have shown that blood glucose testing does not offer a significant advantage in blood sugar control or quality of life for type 2 diabetes patients who are not treated with insulin. The paper, published in JAMA Internal Medicine , details findings from a randomized trial called "The MONITOR Trial."

