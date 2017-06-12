If he wasn't behind the Blue Devil be...

If he wasn't behind the Blue Devil bench at home, he'd cheer the Coach K on during every away match

At the invitation of Coach K, Steve Mitchell sat directly behind the Duke Men's Basketbally bench for the last 30 years also he always watched the away games on TV -- thrilled, excited, roused by the ups and downs of the games' play. He was born with Down Syndrome on September 5, 1954 and died June 4, 2017.

