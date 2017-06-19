For some, going tiny means going home
Families explore a more luxurious tiny home with a loft, rain shower head and stainless steal appliances during the Great America Tiny House Show June 17 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Hundreds of tiny house dreamers came June 17 to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for an expo on the latest phenomenon in the housing market: living a life in less than 399 square feet.
