Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships
Five graduating seniors from Wayne County Public Schools have been chosen recipients of Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships. The annual awards were set up by the Robinsons to benefit students attending public schools in the district and demonstrate financial need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|May 17
|Petey
|9
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc
|May 8
|Breanahall
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC