Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Tru...

Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Five graduating seniors from Wayne County Public Schools have been chosen recipients of Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships. The annual awards were set up by the Robinsons to benefit students attending public schools in the district and demonstrate financial need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? May 17 Petey 9
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Ilovekickboxing Cary, nc May 8 Breanahall 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC