First challenger launches bid for Cha...

First challenger launches bid for Chapel Hill Town Council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: HeraldSun.com

The first challenger of the 2017 race for three Town Council seats - homegrown civil rights attorney Allen Buansi - launched his campaign Friday. Campaign filing for the November election starts at noon July 7. Town Council members George Cianciolo, Ed Harrison, Maria Palmer and Sally Greene - whose terms expire this year - have not announced whether they will seek re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 12 hr Victor Hugo 133
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 11
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC