First challenger launches bid for Chapel Hill Town Council seat
The first challenger of the 2017 race for three Town Council seats - homegrown civil rights attorney Allen Buansi - launched his campaign Friday. Campaign filing for the November election starts at noon July 7. Town Council members George Cianciolo, Ed Harrison, Maria Palmer and Sally Greene - whose terms expire this year - have not announced whether they will seek re-election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|133
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC