Faint praise for budget that could have been worse
The best thing that can be said about the state budget on the cusp of final approval by the General Assembly is that it could have been worse. Some of the most mean-spirited or ill-advised cuts that were in versions originally passed by the state Senate and the state House disappeared or were softened in the final budget draft hammered out - as always and frustratingly behind closed doors by a handful of legislative leaders.
